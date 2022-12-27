wrestling / News
Livestream Online For This Week’s Super Powerrr
December 27, 2022 | Posted by
NWA Super Powerrr features a TV Title defense and more, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which has the following card:
* NWA World Television Championship Match: Jordan Clearwater vs. Mercurio
* Jordan Clearwater, Tyrus, & Cyon vs. La Rebellion (Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf 450) & Joe Alonzo
* Kamille vs. Keznie Paige
* Question Mark II vs. Damage
* Garrison Creed vs. Jeremiah Plunkett vs. Traxx
* The Mortons vs. The Fixers