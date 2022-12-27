Livestream Online For This Week’s Super Powerrr

NWA Super Powerrr features a TV Title defense and more, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which has the following card:

* NWA World Television Championship Match: Jordan Clearwater vs. Mercurio

* Jordan Clearwater, Tyrus, & Cyon vs. La Rebellion (Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf 450) & Joe Alonzo

* Kamille vs. Keznie Paige

* Question Mark II vs. Damage

* Garrison Creed vs. Jeremiah Plunkett vs. Traxx

* The Mortons vs. The Fixers