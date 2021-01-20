wrestling / News

Livestream Online For Tonight’s MLW: Fusion

January 20, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW: Fusion

This week’s MLW: Fusion will feature a World Title match, and the livestream is now posted online. You can see the livestream below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM ET and has the following matches set:

* World Heavyweight Championship: Jacob Fatu (c) vs. ACH
* Grudge Match: Simon Gotch vs. Jordan Oliver
* Daivari vs. Zenshi

