Livestream Online For Tonight’s MLW: Fusion

This week’s MLW: Fusion will feature a Caribbean Strap Match, and the livestream is now posted online. You can see the livestream below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM ET and has the following matches set:

* Caribbean Championship Strap Match: Savio Vega vs. Richard Holliday

* AAA World Cruiserweight Championship Match: AAA Laredo Kid vs. Zenshi

* Winners Get a Title Shot: TJP and Bu Ku Dao vs. Violence Is Forever