wrestling / News
Livestream Online For Tonight’s MLW: Fusion
January 27, 2021 | Posted by
This week’s MLW: Fusion will feature a Caribbean Strap Match, and the livestream is now posted online. You can see the livestream below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM ET and has the following matches set:
* Caribbean Championship Strap Match: Savio Vega vs. Richard Holliday
* AAA World Cruiserweight Championship Match: AAA Laredo Kid vs. Zenshi
* Winners Get a Title Shot: TJP and Bu Ku Dao vs. Violence Is Forever
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On Incident With Bobby Heenan & Brian Pillman At Clash Of The Champions 32, Reason For Heenan’s Reaction
- Arn Anderson On AJ Styles Joining WWE In 2016, Why Styles Should’ve Won Royal Rumble, Idea For Roman Reigns Heel Turn
- Viktor On How The Ascension’s Contracts Changed On WWE Main Roster, Jon Moxley Inspiring His New Ring Name
- The Headbangers On Backstage Atmosphere In WWE After Montreal Screwjob, Current Plans As A Team