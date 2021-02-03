wrestling / News
Livestream Online For Tonight’s MLW: Fusion
February 3, 2021 | Posted by
This week’s MLW: Fusion will feature a Baklei Brawl, and the livestream is now posted online. You can see the livestream below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM ET and has the following matches set:
* Baklei Brawl: Alex Hammerstone vs. Mads Krügger
* World Tag Team Championship Match: Los Parks (c) vs. TJP & Bu Ku Dao
* Gino Medina vs. Gringo Loco
* Jordan Oliver vs. Sentai Death Squad
