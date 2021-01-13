Livestream Online For Tonight’s MLW: Fusion

Salina de la Renta is in charge of this week’s MLW: Fusion, and the livestream is now posted online. You can see the livestream below for the show, which de la Renta is the executive producer for this week. The show kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM ET and has the following matches set:

* Tornado Tag Team Championship Match: Los Parks vs. The Von Erichs (guest referee: Tom Lawlor)

* Open Contract Match: Mil Muertes vs. Brian Pillman, Jr.

* Low Ki vs. Budd Heavy