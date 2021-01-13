wrestling / News
Livestream Online For Tonight’s MLW: Fusion
January 13, 2021 | Posted by
Salina de la Renta is in charge of this week’s MLW: Fusion, and the livestream is now posted online. You can see the livestream below for the show, which de la Renta is the executive producer for this week. The show kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM ET and has the following matches set:
* Tornado Tag Team Championship Match: Los Parks vs. The Von Erichs (guest referee: Tom Lawlor)
* Open Contract Match: Mil Muertes vs. Brian Pillman, Jr.
* Low Ki vs. Budd Heavy
More Trending Stories
- Bracket Revealed For Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, Includes Mystery Team
- Val Venis Briefly Banned By Twitter For Violation of ‘Child Sexual Exploitation Policy’
- Arn Anderson On Gas Station Parking Lot Angle With Erik Watts, Reaction To Watts Being Pushed As Top Star In WCW
- Eric Bischoff On Gruesome Sid Vicious Injury At WCW Sin, Decision To Show Injury On Nitro, Shane Douglas In WCW