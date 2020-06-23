wrestling / News
Livestream Online For Jeff Jarrett’s Roundtable With WWE Stars For Charity
June 22, 2020 | Posted by
The livestream for the roundtable discussion with WWE stars to benefit Tennessee Chapter of the the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society is online. You can see the video below for the roundtable, which is hosted by Jeff Jarrett and will feature Roman Reigns, Jeff Hardy, Dana Brooke, R-Truth, Jey Uso, Wesley Blake and referee Dan Egler, below. The discussion is raising money for the LLS and you can donate via paypal on the video’s page.
The stream runs until 10:30 PM ET/7:30 PM PT.
