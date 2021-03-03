Livestream Online For This Week’s MLW: Fusion

The MLW World Title will be defended on this week’s episode of MLW: Fusion, and the livestream is now online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following lineup:

* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Jacob Fatu vs. Jordan Oliver

* World Tag Team Championship Match: Los Parks vs. CONTRA Unit

* Calvin Tankman vs. Laredo Kid

* Mike Parrow vs. TBD

* Bu Ku Dao addresses bullying allegations against TJP