wrestling / News
Livestream Online For This Week’s MLW: Fusion
March 3, 2021 | Posted by
The MLW World Title will be defended on this week’s episode of MLW: Fusion, and the livestream is now online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following lineup:
* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Jacob Fatu vs. Jordan Oliver
* World Tag Team Championship Match: Los Parks vs. CONTRA Unit
* Calvin Tankman vs. Laredo Kid
* Mike Parrow vs. TBD
* Bu Ku Dao addresses bullying allegations against TJP
