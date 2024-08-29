wrestling / News
Livestream Online For MLW Summer Of the Beasts
August 29, 2024 | Posted by
MLW Summer Of the Beasts airs live on YouTube tonight, and the livestream is online. You can seee the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7:30 PM ET with the following card:
* World Tag Team Championship Match: COZYMAX vs. Minoru Suzuki and Ikuro Kwon
* Opera Cup Semifinal Match: Mistico vs. Atlantis Jr.
* Opera Cup Semifinal Match: KENTA vs. AKIRA
* Opera Cup Semifinal Match: Alex Kane vs. Bad Dude Tito
* Opera Cup Semifinal Match: Tom Lawlor (managed by Saint Laurent) vs. TJP
* World Featherweight Championship Match: Janai Kai vs. HANAKO
* Matthew Justice vs. Matt Riddle
* BRG vs. Paul London
* Bobby Fish vs. Timothy Thatcher
* The Andersons vs. TBA
