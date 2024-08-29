Livestream Online For MLW Summer Of the Beasts

MLW Summer Of the Beasts airs live on YouTube tonight, and the livestream is online. You can seee the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7:30 PM ET with the following card:

* World Tag Team Championship Match: COZYMAX vs. Minoru Suzuki and Ikuro Kwon

* Opera Cup Semifinal Match: Mistico vs. Atlantis Jr.

* Opera Cup Semifinal Match: KENTA vs. AKIRA

* Opera Cup Semifinal Match: Alex Kane vs. Bad Dude Tito

* Opera Cup Semifinal Match: Tom Lawlor (managed by Saint Laurent) vs. TJP

* World Featherweight Championship Match: Janai Kai vs. HANAKO

* Matthew Justice vs. Matt Riddle

* BRG vs. Paul London

* Bobby Fish vs. Timothy Thatcher

* The Andersons vs. TBA