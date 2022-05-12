Livestream Online For This Week’s Before The Impact

Ace Austin takes on Aiden Prince on this week’s Before the Impact, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the pre-show episode, which kicks off at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT with the following description:

Josh Mathews and Gia Miller review this last weekend’s massive UNDER SIEGE event and preview tonight’s episode of IMAPCT! PLUS – in an exclusive match – X-Division Champion Ace Austin collides with Aiden Prince in a non-title match.