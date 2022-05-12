wrestling / News
Livestream Online For This Week’s Before The Impact
May 12, 2022 | Posted by
Ace Austin takes on Aiden Prince on this week’s Before the Impact, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the pre-show episode, which kicks off at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT with the following description:
Josh Mathews and Gia Miller review this last weekend’s massive UNDER SIEGE event and preview tonight’s episode of IMAPCT! PLUS – in an exclusive match – X-Division Champion Ace Austin collides with Aiden Prince in a non-title match.
