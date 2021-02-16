Livestream Online For Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament Japan Bracket

AEW is livestreaming round one of the the Japan brackets for their Women’s World Championship Eliminator Tournament. You can see the livestream below for the matches, which kicks off shortly. The following bouts are set:

* Yuka Sakazaki vs. Mei Suruga

* Veny vs. Emi Sakura

* Maki Itoh vs. Ryo Mizunami

* Aja Kong vs. Rin Kadokura