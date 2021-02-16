wrestling / News

Livestream Online For Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament Japan Bracket

February 15, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ryo Mizunami AEW Women's World Title Tournament, Ryo Mizunami

AEW is livestreaming round one of the the Japan brackets for their Women’s World Championship Eliminator Tournament. You can see the livestream below for the matches, which kicks off shortly. The following bouts are set:

* Yuka Sakazaki vs. Mei Suruga
* Veny vs. Emi Sakura
* Maki Itoh vs. Ryo Mizunami
* Aja Kong vs. Rin Kadokura

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Women's Title Eliminator Tournament, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading