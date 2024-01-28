wrestling / News
WWE News: Livestream For Post-Royal Rumble Press Conference, Note on Bayley’s Title Win, New Shirts Available
– The livestream for the Royal Rumble press conference, which takes place after the event, is now online.
– PWInsider reports that Bayley’s Royal Rumble win has been planned for “some time.”
– Speaking of Bayley, WWE already has a Rumble winner shirt available for her. There are also new shirts for Jade Cargill and Naomi.
