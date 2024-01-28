wrestling / News

WWE News: Livestream For Post-Royal Rumble Press Conference, Note on Bayley’s Title Win, New Shirts Available

January 27, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Press Conference Image Credit: WWE

– The livestream for the Royal Rumble press conference, which takes place after the event, is now online.

PWInsider reports that Bayley’s Royal Rumble win has been planned for “some time.”

– Speaking of Bayley, WWE already has a Rumble winner shirt available for her. There are also new shirts for Jade Cargill and Naomi.

