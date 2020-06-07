wrestling / News
Livestream For The Bump’s NXT Takeover Preview Online
June 7, 2020 | Posted by
– The livestream for WWE’s NXT Takeover: In Your House preview episode of The Bump is online. You can see the video below for the special, which will feature Shawn Michaels, Sean Waltman, Mauro Ranallo, Keith Lee, and Mia Yim:
