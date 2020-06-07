wrestling / News

Livestream For The Bump’s NXT Takeover Preview Online

June 7, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Takeover: In Your House Adam Cole

– The livestream for WWE’s NXT Takeover: In Your House preview episode of The Bump is online. You can see the video below for the special, which will feature Shawn Michaels, Sean Waltman, Mauro Ranallo, Keith Lee, and Mia Yim:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT Takeover: In Your House, The Bump, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading