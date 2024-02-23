wrestling / News
Livestream For WWE Elimination Chamber Press Event Online
February 22, 2024
WWE is holding a press event for Elimination Chamber, and the livestream is now online. You can check out the video below for the event, which takes place ahead of Saturday’s PPV in Perth, Australia.
The livestream is described as follows:
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and WWE Superstars such as Rhea Ripley, Randy Orton, Logan Paul and more look ahead to Elimination Chamber 2024 from Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia.
