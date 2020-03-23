wrestling / News
Living Colour Calls Out WWE For Top Ten Snub
March 23, 2020 | Posted by
– As we previously noted, WWE posted a new top ten video looking at musical entrances for WWE superstars. It included Motorhead for Triple H, Snoop Dogg for Sasha Banks and others. One entrance that was not included was CM Punk at Wrestlemania 29, which had the band Living Colour performing his theme song. In a post on Twitter, the band reacted to being left out.
Hey @WWE, no @CMPunk #Wrestlemania29 ? https://t.co/YcAeDBUhw2 pic.twitter.com/ng2JMUvJdU
— Living Colour (@LivingColour) March 23, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Matt Hardy Says He Would Have Had Better Opportunity In WWE For Creative Freedom If Triple H Was Solely In Power, Reveals Idea for Broken Block He Pitched to WWE
- Chris Jericho Fires Back at Criticism Over AEW Blood & Guts Postponement
- Billy Gunn Recalls DX Getting Girls To Take Their Tops Off On the Street, Says He & Chyna Were Like Best Friends
- Matt Hardy Reveals Which TV Show Inspired Him To Create the Broken Matt Character