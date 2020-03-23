wrestling / News

Living Colour Calls Out WWE For Top Ten Snub

March 23, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Living Colour

– As we previously noted, WWE posted a new top ten video looking at musical entrances for WWE superstars. It included Motorhead for Triple H, Snoop Dogg for Sasha Banks and others. One entrance that was not included was CM Punk at Wrestlemania 29, which had the band Living Colour performing his theme song. In a post on Twitter, the band reacted to being left out.

