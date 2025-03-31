wrestling / News

Living Colour Set To Perform In Las Vegas During Wrestlemania Week

March 31, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Living Colour, the band who provides CM Punk’s theme song ‘Cult of Personality’, announced on their official website that they will perform in Las Vegas during Wrestlemania 41 week. The band will be part of the Fremont Street Experience on April 18.

The announcement reads: “Get ready, Vegas! We’re excited to announce we’re performing April 18th – 9pm at the Fremont Street Experience during Wrestlemania 41 week!

