– A new report from a local CBS affiliate is listing the top matches for July’s Extreme Rules PPV. CBS Philly 3 reports that the main events for the PPV will be Roman Reigns vs. Baron Corbin and Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre.

As always, the “card subject to change” caveat of course applies here. Tickets go on sale for the event on March 29th. The show takes place on July 14th in Philadelphia.