Local Australian Government Reportedly Helped Bring AEW To Brisbane

As previously reported, AEW will bring a new PPV event, Grand Slam, to the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia, in February 2025. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the local Brisbane government got involved to bring AEW to Brisbane for the stadium show, similar to what cities have done to acquire UFC and WWE events. That’s why it’s in Brisbane and not another Australian city.

Brisbane has been trying to bring in more international events. While they’ve had WWE house shows, they have never had a major show. This would be the biggest wrestling event in the city’s history, and the first major stadium event there. The decision was also due to AEW Australian partner TEG and their plans.

The city and promoters feel they can make the event work, even though AEW doesn’t have a lot of viewers on ESPN in Australia. However, since the announcement, Collision had been added to the programming. Dynamite was previously the only show available in the country.