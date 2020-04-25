Local Business Owner in Orlando Claims WWE Employees Are Not Practicing Social Distancing

– As previously reported, an anonymous, alleged WWE employee sent in a public comment that was read at a recent Orange County Board of Commissioners meeting. The claimed that WWE staff was being forced to work during the coronavirus pandemic, and they could not speak out in fear of losing their jobs. The comment also stated that they were not taking proper social distancing measures at the taping. Local Florida SpectrumNews13 reporter Stephanie Coueignoux reported some additional details on the situation this week on her Twitter account.

According to Coueignoux, business one business near one of WWE’s filming facilities in Orlando, Florida, where WWE currently holds the company’s TV tapings and events, has claimed that they have seen WWE employees not following social distancing measures and that they are very concerned. Another owner is said to be OK with WWE continuing to put on shows as long as the employees “don’t go near him.” Coueignoux tweeted this week, “I just spoke w/owners of 2 businesses near one of @WWE Orlando filming facilities. One owner is very concerned- says he’s seen employees not practice social distancing. Other owner telling me everyone’s trying to make a living. He’s ok w/shows- as long as they don’t go near him.”

As previously noted, WWE issued a statement denying the allegations made at the Orange County board meeting. A report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated that some talents were concerned backstage about working during the pandemic, but there are others who don’t think there’s a great solution. Additionally, there are some who are concerned if the WWE did shut down that more people would be hurt financially.