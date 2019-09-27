wrestling / News
Local Promo Advertises Hulk Hogan, Undertaker For Crown Jewel 2019
– A new localized promo has revealed that Hulk Hogan and The Undertaker are set for Crown Jewel 2019 in Saudi Arabia. You can see the promo below via Heel By Nature, which has promos by Undertaker and Hogan for the show, which takes place on October 31st and airs live on WWE Network from the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh.
Both promos hype “Riyadh Season” which is the Saudi two-month period where they are hosting a ton of festivals to boost tourism. Riyadh Season runs from October 15th through December 15th.=
Last year’s Crown Jewel was a lightning rod of controversy, taking place in the wake of Saudi-born journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s assassination which was reportedly conducted by agents affiliated with the Saudi government.
The Undertaker and Hulk Hogan advertised in regional promo for WWE Crown Jewel on 10/31 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Superstars from the past and present will be on hand for the event. pic.twitter.com/qQFVApf1J9
— HeelByNature.com (@HeelByNatureYT) September 27, 2019
