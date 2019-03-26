– PWInsider is reporting that WHTZ 100.3 FM in New York City is running advertisements pushing tickets for the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame and listed Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake among the inductees for the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame class.

It was previously reported that Brutus and Hulk Hogan were being brought in by WWE for WrestleMania weekend.

WWE has not confirmed that Brutus Beefcake will be part of this year’s class.