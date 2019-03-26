wrestling / News

Local Radio Station In New York Potentially Spoils Final 2019 WWE Hall Of Fame Member

March 26, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony Legacy Wing WrestleMania

PWInsider is reporting that WHTZ 100.3 FM in New York City is running advertisements pushing tickets for the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame and listed Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake among the inductees for the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame class.

It was previously reported that Brutus and Hulk Hogan were being brought in by WWE for WrestleMania weekend.

WWE has not confirmed that Brutus Beefcake will be part of this year’s class.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Brutus Beefcake, WWE Hall of Fame, Jeremy Lambert

More Stories

loading