wrestling / News
Local Radio Station In New York Potentially Spoils Final 2019 WWE Hall Of Fame Member
March 26, 2019 | Posted by
– PWInsider is reporting that WHTZ 100.3 FM in New York City is running advertisements pushing tickets for the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame and listed Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake among the inductees for the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame class.
It was previously reported that Brutus and Hulk Hogan were being brought in by WWE for WrestleMania weekend.
WWE has not confirmed that Brutus Beefcake will be part of this year’s class.
More Trending Stories
- Madison Rayne Says Scarlett Bordeaux Has No Shame In Showing Her Sex Appeal
- Vince Russo Says “Vindictive” WWE Picked Baron Corbin as Kurt Angle’s WrestleMania Opponent As Way of Punishing Him For TNA
- Big Show Reveals That The Undertaker Once Texted Him a Picture of His Genitals
- Taryn Terrell Appears as Mud Wrestler in Netflix’s Motley Crue Biopic (Pics)