Local Saudi Arabia Athlete Planned To Appear At WWE Crown Jewel
October 21, 2021 | Posted by
Fightful Select reports that WWE is planning to have Saudi Olympic karateka Tareg Hamedi appear in some fashion at today’s Crown Jewel PPV in Riyadh. Before the show this morning, he was in the ring working with Mansoor, Mustafa Ali and referee Charles Robinson as they went over their match.
Hamedi won the Silver medal in the 2020 Summer Olympic Games, taking part in the 75kg division of kumite.
