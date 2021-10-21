wrestling / News

Local Saudi Arabia Athlete Planned To Appear At WWE Crown Jewel

October 21, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Saudi Arabia Crown Jewel WWE World Cup Saudi Arabia

Fightful Select reports that WWE is planning to have Saudi Olympic karateka Tareg Hamedi appear in some fashion at today’s Crown Jewel PPV in Riyadh. Before the show this morning, he was in the ring working with Mansoor, Mustafa Ali and referee Charles Robinson as they went over their match.

Hamedi won the Silver medal in the 2020 Summer Olympic Games, taking part in the 75kg division of kumite.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Crown Jewel, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading