UPDATE: Local Superstar Shakeup Ad Hints at Possible WrestleMania 35 Spoiler

UPDATE: According to 411 reader Collin Case, the match has been advertised for a few weeks now:

I have seen that commercial on TV a number of times (I live in Toronto). It has been that match being advertised for a few weeks now. That would be a major blunder on their part if they gave away the ending thag early… — Collin Chase (@thiscollinchase) March 19, 2019

ORIGINAL: A local ad in Canada may have given an indication of where WWE may be going with the Raw Women’s Championship. According to a tip sent in by a 411 reader, the ad was advertising for April 16th and said that Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair will battle Asuka for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

In theory, this suggests that Ronda Rousey could be walking out of WrestleMania with the Raw Women’s Championship. That said, there are a lot of potential caveats here.

In addition to the usual “card subject to change” bit, this could easily be a dark match, as most matches advertised ahead of time tend to be. In addition, this is the week that WWE will be running the Superstar Shakeup, which will see stars cross brands and very possibly work interbrand matches on the show. WWE has often used the Shakeups as a way to put Raw and Smackdown talent against each other, so it is conceivable that Flair or Lynch could win the Raw Women’s Chmapionship at WrestleMania still and then challenge Asuka for the Smackdown Women’s Championship (or even not for the title, with the card changing after Mania) in a Champion vs. Champion thing.

April 15th is the Raw taping of the Superstar Shakeup, with Smackdown taking place on the 16th.

Thanks to 411 reader M. Kay Ibbert for the tip.

