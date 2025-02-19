Location Announced For AEW Double or Nothing 2025

AZCentral reports that this year’s AEW Double or Nothing will take place at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Arizona is hosting tongiht’s episode of Dynamite, which airs from Phoenix. Double or Nothing happens on May 25. Tickets go on sale on Monday. Fans can register for a pre-sale here.

Tony Khan said: “We put on the best pay-per-view events in the wrestling business. The fans in the Phoenix area have been so incredible for AEW. We’ve done several shows around Phoenix and we’ve had great support from the fans. I had said after an amazing AEW event in Phoenix in the past that we would bring these great fans a pay-per-view event, because they deserve it. We have the best roster of wrestlers in the world.“