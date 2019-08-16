Location And Date Announced For ROH Final Battle

– ROH has officially announced the location and date for their Final Battle event. The event will be held on Friday 12/13 at UMBC Event Center in Baltimore, Maryland. The show is typically ROH’s biggest event of the year and has been held in New York at the Hammerstein Ballroom in each of the last three years.

– ROH Champion Matt Taven, Tag Team Champions The Briscoes, Rush, Television Champion Shane Taylor, Bandido, Mark Haskins, Tracy Williams and ROH Six Man Tag Team Champions Villain Enterprises are slated for this October’s UK tour thus far, according to Kevin Eck. Joe Hendry will likely be working the tour as well.

– The Rock N’ Roll Express will be working the 8/24 and 8/25 Atlanta and Nashville events