WWE News: Location and Ticket On-Sale Date Revealed For NXT UK Takeover: Cardiff, Matches Set For Next Week’s NXT, The New Day Show Off New Shoes

June 6, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NXT UK TakeOver Cardiff

– WWE has announced that tickets go on sale for NXT UK Takeover: Cardiff on Friday at 10 AM. The event itself takes place on August 31 at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales.

– The latest video from UpUpDownDown features the New Day showing off their new Foot Locker FILA shoes.

– Next week’s NXT features the following matches:

* Submission match: Drew Gulak vs. KUSHIDA
* Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch vs. Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong

