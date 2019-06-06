wrestling / News
WWE News: Location and Ticket On-Sale Date Revealed For NXT UK Takeover: Cardiff, Matches Set For Next Week’s NXT, The New Day Show Off New Shoes
– WWE has announced that tickets go on sale for NXT UK Takeover: Cardiff on Friday at 10 AM. The event itself takes place on August 31 at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales.
BREAKING: Tickets for #NXTUKTakeOverCardiff go on sale this Friday 7th June at 10am. Don’t miss all the action LIVE on Saturday 31st August at the @MotorpointDiff… WYT TI’N BAROD? https://t.co/EsZ4InAHOY @TripleH @NXTUK #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/wt83Wy0rSN
— WWE UK (@WWEUK) June 5, 2019
– The latest video from UpUpDownDown features the New Day showing off their new Foot Locker FILA shoes.
– Next week’s NXT features the following matches:
* Submission match: Drew Gulak vs. KUSHIDA
* Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch vs. Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong
.@KUSHIDA_0904 & @DrewGulak will battle in a #SubmissionMatch next week! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/0EFZjxklOk
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) June 6, 2019
.@_StarDESTROYER & @strongstylebrit will face @KORcombat & @theBobbyFish next week! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/V0imUAAMGg
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) June 6, 2019
