Location, Date Set For ‘All In’ Stadium Show

A location and date have been announced for the “All In” stadium show. The details were announced on the latest Being The Elite as you can see below. The show takes place on September 1st in the Sears Centre in Chicago, which has a capacity of 11,800 people.

The announcement comes in the segment that starts at about 13:25, with Cody, the Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and the rest trying to make the announcement before Arrow star Stephen Amell appears on video to make the reveal.

Announced for the show so far in addition to Cody and the Bucks are Kenny Omega, Marty Scurll, Hangman Page and Tessa Blanchard.