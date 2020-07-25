WWE News: Location For Jeff Hardy and Sheamus’ Bar Fight, Clip From Match, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura Celebrate

– Jeff Hardy and Sheamus’ Bar Fight happened on this week’s Smackdown, and the location of the fight has been revealed. Hardy proved victorious in the fight, pinning Sheamus after a bottle to the head and a Swanton off a ladder. According to Florida reporter Jon Alba, the fight was fliped at Irish Shannon’s Pub in downtown Orlando.

Wrestling Inc also notes that the bartender was indie wrestler Vinny McParland.

You can see a clip from the fight below:

– WWE posted a segment with Cesaro and Nakamura celebrated their WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship win from Extreme Rules: