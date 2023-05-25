Location Revealed For First Episode Of AEW Collision

The first episode of AEW Collision officially has a venue. It was announced on this week’s AEW Dynamite that the June 17th episode will emanate from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Tony Khan made the announcement, as you can see below.

It had been reported that AEW had planned to have the show in Chicago only if the company gets things sorted with CM Punk. Punk was not mentioned in the announcement, though PWInsider reports that it was never expected that Punk would be announced tonight.