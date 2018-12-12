wrestling / News
Various News: Location Revealed For WWE Fastlane 2019, Cody Rhodes Reveals New Shirt Design
December 12, 2018 | Posted by
– According to Pwinsider.com, the 2019 WWE Fastlane PPV will be held in Cleveland, Ohio at the Quicken Loans Arena.
– Cody Rhodes posted the following on Twitter, revealing his latest shirt design, which features his Siberian husky Pharaoh…
New designs on the way. Here’s mine. Coming soon… #theELITE pic.twitter.com/zMQq7ZlCY3
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) December 11, 2018