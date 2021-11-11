wrestling / News
Location Set For First WWE Raw of 2022
November 10, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has set the location for the first episode of Raw in 2022. PWInsider reports that the January 3rd episode of Raw is set for the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.
The show has yet to be added to the venue’s events page or WWE.com.
