– In a new vlog he released this week, WWE Superstar Logan Paul revealed that he accidentally knocked some gum into the hair of a WWE cameraman, Stu, while filming his entrance for a segment on Friday Night SmackDown. Stu revealed that he had to get a haircut because of the inadvertent error. According to Paul, he was attempting to throw the wad of gum into the camera lens. Instead, it landed in Stu’s hair.

During the exchange, Stu noted, “Did ya see the video where you didn’t throw the object where you wanted to throw it?” Paul replied, “Yeah, man, Stu I could not believe what I was seeing with my own eyes, man.” Stu revealed that he could see that Paul was sorry in his eyes, “I could see the absolute sorryfullness.” Logan Paul explained, “No, cuz I couldn’t show remorse in the moment. I couldn’t show remorse in the moment because I was walking down the aisle.”

When Logan Paul asked why he didn’t take the gum off his head, Stu responded, “That’s why I got the friggin’ haircut!” You can view that exchange in Paul’s vlog below: