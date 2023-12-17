Logan Paul, RAW Wrestlers Advertised For January Smackdown

The Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC is advertising Logan Paul for the January 5th edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown. In addition to the US Champion matches with RAW stars are also advertised. They will likely be dark matches.

* WWE Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez

* Drew McIntyre vs. Ricochet

Smackdown stars listed include Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, LA Knight, Charlotte Flair, Bobby Lashley, Bianca Belair, Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa. This was likely made before Flair’s recent knee injury, as she will be out nine months.