wrestling / News
Logan Paul Agrees to Be Sami Zayn’s Guest At WrestleMania 37
Logan Paul made his WWE TV debut on Smackdown, and agreed to be Sami Zayn’s guest at WrestleMania. Paul appeared on this tonights show in response to Sami Zayn’s invitation to attend the red carpet premiere of his documentary trailer. Zayn invited Logan Paul to attend WrestleMania 37 as his guest, which he accepted. Zayn then debuted his trailer, which Paul diplomatically said it looked like he put a lot of work into. Kevin Owens then came out and hit Zayn with a Stunner, then said he was going to beat the sense into Zayn before shoving Paul on his way out of the ring.
.@LoganPaul has ARRIVED on #SmackDown!@SamiZayn 🕺 pic.twitter.com/s7dmBsy7CL
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2021
.@LoganPaul WILL be @SamiZayn's guest at #WrestleMania!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/qO65nT6zop
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2021
👀#SmackDown @SamiZayn pic.twitter.com/kJwUe3TsM3
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2021
Don't worry, @LoganPaul. Everyone makes that face when they experience @SamiZayn for the first time.#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/0oC21WJvy4
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2021
STUNNER!#SmackDown @FightOwensFight @SamiZayn @LoganPaul pic.twitter.com/3XPt1RAHaX
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2021
All @SamiZayn wanted was a calm red carpet experience with @LoganPaul. @FightOwensFight wasn't about to let that happen! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/5z0WjSc0rG
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2021
