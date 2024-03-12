wrestling / News

Logan Paul To Make ‘Major’ Announcement On Tomorrow’s Impaulsive TV

March 11, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Logan Paul WWE Announcement Image Credit: WWE

Logan Paul will be making a “major announcement” on tomorrow’s episode of Impaulsive TV. WWE announced on MOnday’s Raw that Paul will make an announcement on Tuesday’s episode of his show.

Paul does not yet have an opponent for WrestleMania. It was announced on last week’s Friday that Paul’s PRIME Energy Drink is the first-ever ring mat sponser for WWE.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Logan Paul, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading