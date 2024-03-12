wrestling / News
Logan Paul To Make ‘Major’ Announcement On Tomorrow’s Impaulsive TV
March 11, 2024 | Posted by
Logan Paul will be making a “major announcement” on tomorrow’s episode of Impaulsive TV. WWE announced on MOnday’s Raw that Paul will make an announcement on Tuesday’s episode of his show.
Paul does not yet have an opponent for WrestleMania. It was announced on last week’s Friday that Paul’s PRIME Energy Drink is the first-ever ring mat sponser for WWE.
What does #USChampion @LoganPaul have planned tomorrow? 👀 pic.twitter.com/dgj4mIt3pu
— WWE (@WWE) March 12, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Lex Luger Comments On Never Winning WWE Title, Says He Never Felt Cheated
- Eric Bischoff Says AEW Needs To Keep Will Ospreay Special, Talks AEW Rebranding
- Arn Anderson Recalls Hulk Hogan’s Workrate In Japan & Feud With Vader
- Trish Stratus, Jade Cargill, Samantha Irvin Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos