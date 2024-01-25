– In a video he shared on his Instagram account today, WWE United States Champion Logan Paul revealed that WWE renewed his contract for the company. Paul posted the video while training at the WWE Performance Center, where he’s been prepping for his upcoming title defense against Kevin Owens for the last two months. He also teased that he’s got to start treating this like a “full-time job” rather than just a “hobby.”

Additionally, WWE filmed an action at the PC between Owens and Paul. The two shared some choice words before a brawl broke out between the two. You can check out the clip of Paul announcing his contract renewal and the brawl with Kevin Owens below.

Logan Paul defends his title against Owens at the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 this weekend. The event is slated for Saturday, January 27 at the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.