Logan Paul Wants to Do ‘Anything Risky’ in WWE, Cites Mick Foley and Jeff Hardy As Inspiration

In the latest episode of his Impaulsive podcast (via Fightful), Logan Paul spoke about everything he wants to do in WWE, noting that he wants to do more risky stunts like Mick Foley and Jeff Hardy.

He said: “I want to keep going harder. That’s my thing and potentially my problem. I want to go to the top rope the next time and want to jump off the top rope. Two luchadors, one on the front, one on the back. It’s something that I can do in the WWE because, while I don’t have the experience of my peers, I’d like to go to the PC [Performance Center] and start training, maybe make some more appearances on Monday Night Raw and SmackDown, so I can get that respect and maybe get that experience, even though I am late to the game, I’m extremely late. The one thing I can do, and am excited to do, is anything risky. I’m ballsy. I don’t give a fuck, I will send it. I love entertainment. I will close my eyes and just go. That can be risky, and I have to be reeled in sometimes by the producers and the people at WWE, but I’m trying to do some Mick Foley-type off the top the cage onto a table from 30-feet high, Jeff Hardy type-shit swanton bomb. That’s what I want to do, and I want to do it with the endeavor or pursuit of getting more belts. Do I become tag team champion with Dominik Mysterio? Could be fun. Two heels, two people the audience loves to hate. I like Dom.“