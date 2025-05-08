Shortly after Wrestlemania, Logan Paul revealed that he offered Steve Austin a million dollars to dress inside of a Prime bottle costume at the event. Austin later confirmed that he turned the offer down. In his latest vlog (via Fightful, Paul apologized to ‘Mr. Cold’ for exposing ‘private business conversations.’

Logan Paul said: “Mr Cold, I’d like to take this opportunity to apologize. I didn’t mean to expose any private business conversations. I was hungover. I had a crazy night in Vegas. I was on my podcast and sometimes I say too much. In fact, most times I say too much, Steve. I have a big mouth and a platform to say a bunch of shit and I said a bunch of shit. I’m sorry, Steve. I hope I didn’t ruin our relationship. I hope we can work together in the future. By the way, I completely understand why you wouldn’t accept a million dollars to get in the PRIME bottle. It’s not your thing. We knew it was a reach, Steve. You’re a legend. You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take. We tried, it didn’t work out this time, but I hope to see you in the future and I hope you’re not mad at me Mr. Cold.”