Logan Paul Set to Appear On This Week’s WWE Raw
Logan Paul is set to make an appearance on this week’s episode of WWE Raw. WWE announced on Sunday that Paul and Miz will appear on Monday’s show to have a “Homecoming Party.”
You can see the full preview below:
Logan Paul returns to Raw to throw a Homecoming Party with The Miz
Two of Cleveland’s finest are back in “The 216” and are ready to celebrate as The Miz and his WrestleMania 38 tag team partner Logan Paul will throw a homecoming celebration this Monday night.
What will the social media superstar and The A-Lister have in store for the WWE Universe once they are back on their old stomping grounds and with their showdown against The Mysterios on The Grandest Stage of Them All looming large?
Find out this Monday night on Raw at 8/7 C on USA!
