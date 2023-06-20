Logan Paul Appears On Raw, Added to Money in the Bank Match

Logan Paul made his return to WWE Raw and was announced for the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match. Paul appeared on Monday’s episode and cut a promo on a ladder in which he took shots at the city of Cleveland and said that he was finally going to give them something they can be proud of, noting that he had called WWE’s head office to get himself added to the match at the PPV.

That brought out the rest of the competitors in Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, LA Knight, Santos Escobar, Butch, and Damian Priest which quickly turned into a brawl. You can see clips below.

WWE Money in the Bank takes place on July 1st from London and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network.

BREAKING: @LoganPaul has officially been added to the Men's #MITB Ladder Match at WWE Money in the Bank live on Saturday, July 1 at @TheO2 in London! pic.twitter.com/7wXFLABpc2 — WWE (@WWE) June 20, 2023