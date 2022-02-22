Logan Paul Appears On WWE Raw, Will Team With Miz Against Mysterios At WrestleMania 38

Logan Paul is returning to WrestleMania, making an appearance on Raw and joining forces with The Miz. The YouTube star appeared on Monday’s show during Miz TV, revealed by Miz as his partner to face Rey and Dominik Mysterio at the April PPV. Miz and Paul attacked the Mysterios and laid them out to end the segment.

Paul appeared at last year’s WrestleMania during the Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn match and took a Stunner from Owens.