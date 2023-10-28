wrestling / News
Logan Paul Attacks Rey Mysterio On WWE Smackdown Ahead Of Crown Jewel Match
Logan Paul got the jump on Rey Mysterio on this week’s WWE Smackdown, attacking his Crown Jewel opponent backstage. Paul is set to face Mysterio for the latter’s WWE United States Championship at the November 4th Saudi Arabia PPV, and on Friday’s show he got an early shot on on his rival with a sucker punch while Rey was watching his LWO stablemates take on The Street Profits.
Paul said later in the show that he was nice to Mysterio last week, but only because you never let your opponent know your strategy.
WHAT!? @LoganPaul just hit @reymysterio with that POWERFUL right hand! 👊
With @Litocolon279 running to Rey's aid, can @EscobarWWE take out The #StreetProfits alone? 😳#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/K2g610joqq
— WWE (@WWE) October 28, 2023
.@LoganPaul 👀 @FightOwensFight #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/Fpo2GOMrRu
— WWE (@WWE) October 28, 2023
