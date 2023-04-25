Logan Paul Comments On Being a WWE Part-Timer Opposite Full-Time Talent

Logan Paul is a part-time star for WWE, and he recently talked about his status as opposed to those who are full-time with the company. Paul signed a new deal with the company following his performance at WrestleMania, and he talked about his schedule on the ImPAULsive podcast. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On being part time in WWE: “I just feel kind of, not bad, but man, you have the weeklies who are really like actively building this organization every single week and I get to come in and capitalize on the goodwill that they’ve sacrificed their bodies for, again four times a year.”

On staying part time: “By the way, I’m not going to stop, but for the wrestlers listening to this, I’m cognizant of it and I appreciate your hard work that I get to benefit off of four times a year.”

While it doesn’t look like Paul will move to full-time status in WWE anytime soon, it doesn’t appear likely that he will be involved in the build to crown a new World Heavyweight Champion either. As CCO Paul “Triple H” Levesque explicitly stated in his announcement last night, the revived title will be defended more frequently in comparison to the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, which is currently held by a part-timer — Roman Reigns.