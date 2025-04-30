– During yesterday’s edition of the Raw Recap podcast, WWE Superstar Logan Paul commented on his feud with Jey Uso. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Logan Paul on Jey Uso calling him a “Punk ass YouTuber”: “He’s mistaken. I don’t blame him. He’s just a headline hunter. I’m not a YouTuber anymore and like and like i i’m cutting that narrative in half right now. Like, it’s just that’s not the case and I prove that every time I wrestle. When I’m in there, why if i’m a YouTuber, why am I looking better than my peers who do this full time who have done this 15 years? I am a full-timer. But then why are all people telling me that I’m still a YouTuber.”

On being underestimated by his opponents: “That’s what I’m saying. You even just said it. He even said it. Everyone has that misconception, and that’s not my problem. That’s why I beat AJ Styles because they underestimate me. They think I’m something that I’m not, and the reality is I’ve been wrestling my whole life. I was born to wrestle, and Jey Uso’s going to find out your 15 years don’t mean anything when you’re in the ring with Logan Paul.”

Logan Paul now looks to be challenging Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Title. WWE has not yet made the title bout official.