Logan Paul Brags On The WrestleMania Prime Advertising Segment

In his latest ImPAULsive podcast episode, Logan Paul shared his pride in the ad partnership between WWE and his own product, Prime, at WrestleMania (via Wrestling Inc). The beverage line’s mascot was present for Paul’s match with Seth Rollins at the show, and it was ultimately revealed to be Paul’s business partner KSI inside the costume (shortly before Rollins put him through a table). You can read a highlight from Paul and watch the complete podcast episode below.

On the quality of the advertising segment: “I’m biased. [But it was] probably one of the coolest product integrations WWE has ever had. They are the best organization in the world for creativity and for Prime, we’re pretty innovative with marketing. We are disruptors and so we approach marketing the same way. When we came up with this idea to jump onto the Prime bottle where [KSI] would be inside it and have a surprise reveal, I didn’t think it was going to get approved.”