– WWE Superstar Logan Paul shared a new vlog documenting his week at WWE SummerSlam 2025. On Night One of the premium live event, Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre teamed up to defeat Randy Orton and music star Jelly Roll.

During the video, Logan Paul sent a message to Triple H to send him more celebrities and influencers for him to beat. He said in the vlog (via Fightful), “Let’s ****ing go, bro. The great purge of 2025. It’s my era, I ain’t going to let that shit slide again, I swear to god. Yo, Triple H, wherever you are, even if you’re standing right next to me, I don’t give a damn bro.” Paul continued, “Whatever bro, send all the celebrities, all the influencers. I don’t give a damn, I will eradicate all of them.”

Logan Paul also revealed that he suffered broken ribs during his match. He hit Jelly Roll with a huge Frog Splash off the top rope through a table during the bout.