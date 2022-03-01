Logan Paul On His Bucket List Item In WWE, Training For WrestleMania 38 Match

As previously noted, Logan Paul will team with The Miz to take on Rey and Dominik Mysterio on WrestleMania 38 Night One at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. In a recent interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Paul discussed his bucket list item in WWE, details on his training for WrestleMania 38, and much more. Here are some of the highlights (via Wrestling Inc.):

Logan Paul his bucket list item in WWE: “I have one bucket list item that I’ve wanted to do my whole life. This is before I ever even considered doing WWE or even it be being a possibility, and that is to jump off the top rope. I want to jump off the top rope. I want to sail through the air, like a f*cking eagle and land on someone.”

On his training for WrestleMania 38: “I’m going to go to Orlando and get like, proper, proper training there. Like, just learn everything I need to know about taking hits, giving hits, and man, I don’t know. Just fully immerse myself in the sport, like I do with everything that I end up doing.”