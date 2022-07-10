wrestling / News

Logan Paul Calls Out The Miz

July 9, 2022 | Posted by Ashish
Logan Paul Miz WrestleMania 38 Image Credit: WWE

Logan Paul tweeted this clip tonight in which he says he doesn’t want to be The Miz’s partner, doesn’t want anything to do with him, and that he is coming for him at Summerslam.

