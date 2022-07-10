wrestling / News
Logan Paul Calls Out The Miz
July 9, 2022 | Posted by
Logan Paul tweeted this clip tonight in which he says he doesn’t want to be The Miz’s partner, doesn’t want anything to do with him, and that he is coming for him at Summerslam.
to my backstabbing partner @mikethemiz pic.twitter.com/dt7cvGMqXU
— Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) July 10, 2022
More Trending Stories
- The Undertaker on His Hall of Fame Acceptance Speech, Not Mentioning Mick Foley
- Tony Khan on Why He Allowed AEW Talents to Appear in John Cena Tribute Videos on WWE Raw
- Details On Vince McMahon’s Reaction To Allegations and WWE Board Investigation
- Note On WWE Promoting Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar as The Final Match Between The Two