Logan Paul Reflects On Catching Rey Mysterio During Moonsault Spot At WWE Crown Jewel

Logan Paul caught Rey Mysterio during a scary moonsault spot at WWE Crown Jewel, and Paul has talked about the experience. Paul spoke about the spot, which saw Mysterio come up short on the move which led to Paul catching him so he didn’t land on his head and slamming him down, on his ImPAULsive podcast.

“I’m going to come clean because I’ve seen all these positive headlines. ‘Logan saves Rey Mysterio,'” Paul said (per Fightful). “The Mexican community is going crazy, they’re praising me, saying I’m sort of hero. I’m like, ‘Dang, I’m getting recognized for something cool? I’ll take it.’ Then, I looked at the clip, upon assessing my performance, while I think I did save Rey Mysterio. I think I also almost killed Rey Mysterio. I think I was too far back for the move, and I think he didn’t clear enough ground for the move.”

He continued, “That’s what happened. I was too far back, he didn’t clear enough ground, we both made a mistake. I had to catch him, I had to catch him. I wasn’t going to not catch him. truthfully, while I like the headlines and I like getting gassed up, I was just doing my job. I’ll take the praise. The tough part is when I caught him, I was in like a spider-knee position. I have compromised knees, so maybe they could have snapped.”