Logan Paul Challenges Bad Bunny To ‘Get in the Ring’ With Him

– As previously reported, hip-hop artist Bad Bunny spoke to Rolling Stone about wanting to get back in the ring in WWE and put his life at risk. WWE Superstar Logan Paul has since responded to Bad Bunny’s comments, challenging Bunny to get into the ring with him.

Paul shared the comments on his Instagram Story, writing in response to Bad Bunny, “Then get in the ring with me.” Bad Bunny last wrestled in WWE at Backlash 2023, beating Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight.

Logan Paul recently announced that he’s not actually retiring, and he’s instead moving to the Raw roster. He also declared himself as a future WWE World Heavyweight Champion. It remains to be seen if Logan Paul and Bad Bunny will face each other one-on-one later on.