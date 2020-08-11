Logan Paul Challenges Influencers to Beat Him in a Wrestling Match, Wrestlers From Across Twitter Respond

– YouTuber Logan Paul took to Twitter this week and declared he’d pay $10,000 to any influencer who can beat him in a wrestling match. He wrote, “$10,000 to any influencer who can beat me in a wrestling match.” You can view that initial tweet below.

Logan Paul previously competed in a boxing mach last November, losing to rapper KSI. Following Paul tweeting out his challenge, a number of wrestlers responded to accept the challenge, including Joey Janela, Big Swole, Ethan Page, Warhorse, Thunder Rosa, Session Moth Martina, Alex Hammerstone, and more. You can view those responses to Logan Paul’s challenge below.

$10,000 to any influencer who can beat me in a wrestling match — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) August 10, 2020

HAHAHA GET READY TO EAT AN ELBOW DROP JACKASS https://t.co/ReQsflG9rV — WARHORSE (@JPWARHORSE) August 11, 2020

On behalf of Joey Janela, We accept the challenge….. https://t.co/m3VJTwybyx — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) August 11, 2020

BEEFCASTLE CHAMPIONSHIP ON THE LINE https://t.co/wFCIvsNOZ4 — Hammerstone (@alexhammerstone) August 11, 2020

Damn I’m finna be young dumb and RICHHHH 🥱🥱 https://t.co/qaMCpPFQ8S — Jordan Oliver (@TheJordanOliver) August 11, 2020

So me? https://t.co/2cB0zyn8Mv — Ethan Page played by Julian (@OfficialEGO) August 11, 2020

How about a Wrestler under the influence? https://t.co/72s6TnJSC8 — Session Moth Martina🍻 マーティナセッション (@mothfromdaflats) August 11, 2020

Sounds like donation money to me! Leggo!! https://t.co/sB7Ol5nd8d — Big Swole 💪🏾 (@SwoleWorld) August 11, 2020

I’ll do it for free https://t.co/LLQIQBk6RD — Candy Lee 💞 (@CandidlyCandy_) August 11, 2020