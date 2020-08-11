wrestling / News
Logan Paul Challenges Influencers to Beat Him in a Wrestling Match, Wrestlers From Across Twitter Respond
– YouTuber Logan Paul took to Twitter this week and declared he’d pay $10,000 to any influencer who can beat him in a wrestling match. He wrote, “$10,000 to any influencer who can beat me in a wrestling match.” You can view that initial tweet below.
Logan Paul previously competed in a boxing mach last November, losing to rapper KSI. Following Paul tweeting out his challenge, a number of wrestlers responded to accept the challenge, including Joey Janela, Big Swole, Ethan Page, Warhorse, Thunder Rosa, Session Moth Martina, Alex Hammerstone, and more. You can view those responses to Logan Paul’s challenge below.
$10,000 to any influencer who can beat me in a wrestling match
— Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) August 10, 2020
HAHAHA GET READY TO EAT AN ELBOW DROP JACKASS https://t.co/ReQsflG9rV
— WARHORSE (@JPWARHORSE) August 11, 2020
On behalf of Joey Janela, We accept the challenge….. https://t.co/m3VJTwybyx
— “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) August 11, 2020
BEEFCASTLE CHAMPIONSHIP ON THE LINE https://t.co/wFCIvsNOZ4
— Hammerstone (@alexhammerstone) August 11, 2020
Damn I’m finna be young dumb and RICHHHH 🥱🥱 https://t.co/qaMCpPFQ8S
— Jordan Oliver (@TheJordanOliver) August 11, 2020
So me? https://t.co/2cB0zyn8Mv
— Ethan Page played by Julian (@OfficialEGO) August 11, 2020
How about a Wrestler under the influence? https://t.co/72s6TnJSC8
— Session Moth Martina🍻 マーティナセッション (@mothfromdaflats) August 11, 2020
Sounds like donation money to me! Leggo!! https://t.co/sB7Ol5nd8d
— Big Swole 💪🏾 (@SwoleWorld) August 11, 2020
I’ll do it for free https://t.co/LLQIQBk6RD
— Candy Lee 💞 (@CandidlyCandy_) August 11, 2020
I [email protected] your sorry ass ANY DAY @LoganPaul 👊🏽💪🏽 https://t.co/dBFtLkCCgJ
— Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) August 11, 2020
Put him in the dirt @CodyRhodes https://t.co/Svqev4OfaW
— Stella (@stellakae) August 11, 2020
Isn’t this the same dude that mocked suicide forest?
I’ll knock your teeth out, and you keep your money. https://t.co/ALkg9OROaM
— Tony Deppen (@Tony_Deppen) August 11, 2020
Face @KSAMANNY in Saudi Arabia. You won’t. https://t.co/BRtc1N5aBl
— Brennan Williams (@GREATBLACKOTAKU) August 11, 2020
