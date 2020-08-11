wrestling / News

Logan Paul Challenges Influencers to Beat Him in a Wrestling Match, Wrestlers From Across Twitter Respond

August 11, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Logan Paul

– YouTuber Logan Paul took to Twitter this week and declared he’d pay $10,000 to any influencer who can beat him in a wrestling match. He wrote, “$10,000 to any influencer who can beat me in a wrestling match.” You can view that initial tweet below.

Logan Paul previously competed in a boxing mach last November, losing to rapper KSI. Following Paul tweeting out his challenge, a number of wrestlers responded to accept the challenge, including Joey Janela, Big Swole, Ethan Page, Warhorse, Thunder Rosa, Session Moth Martina, Alex Hammerstone, and more. You can view those responses to Logan Paul’s challenge below.

